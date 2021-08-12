WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — The Pentagon is sending troops to Karzai International Airport in Kabul to help evacuate U.S. embassy as the Taliban continues its offensive in Afghanistan.
A U.S. official told CBS News the Pentagon is sending in about 3,000 troops to help with the drawdown some staff at the embassy.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the embassy is not closing, and the U.S. will continue to operate consular services and special immigrant visa applications.
"This is not an abandonment," Price said. "This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal."