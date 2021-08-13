OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Gunfire erupted near Oakland Tech High School on Wednesday afternoon, just minutes after students were dismissed, according police. There were unconfirmed reports that 8 to 10 shoots were fired, and witnesses posted videos of panicked students running.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Responding officers found casings on the ground, but no one was hurt, according to the Oakland Police Department.
In-classes resumed on Monday Aug. 9. Students are dismissed at 2:55 on Wednesdays.
The school was advising parents to pick up students at 42nd and Broadway, a block away from campus.
There is no more information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.