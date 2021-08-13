KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

GRAVENSTEIN APPLE FAIR

Sat 11am – 6pm

The T Sisters, Whisky Family Band and many more will take to the stage at the Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol this weekend. Nor Cal’s coolest country fair, celebrating the tasty Gravenstein apple takes place at Shady Oak Grove in Ragle Ranch Regional Park. Vendors will be selling cider, jams, pies, sauces & more. Tickets are limited and all attendees are asked to follow all Covid health protocols. Enjoy all the fun of the fair, a fundraiser for SONOMA FARM TRAILS. I love this festival. Check the web site for more.

https://www.farmtrails.org/gravenstein-apple-fair/

FESTIVAL: STERN GROVE

Sunday 2pm

Fitz & The Tantrums headline the penultimate show in the 84th Season of Stern Grove. Devon Gilfillian opens the show. The FREE outdoor concert also features food trucks & our amazing house DJ Omar. My pal Anne Makovic will join me as Co-host for Sunday’s show.

https://www.sterngrove.org

MUSIC: BOTTLE ROCK NEWS

Labor Day Weekend (Sept 3-5)

Country Star Chris Stapleton headlines Bottle Rock Napa Valley replacing Stevie Nicks at Bottle Rock Napa Valley over Labor Day weekend. His Friday night show will follow an impressive first day with the likes of Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, Big Frida and many more. I’ll be hosting the Wiliams -Sonoma CulinaryStage all weekend. Head to Bottle Rock Napa Valley for more .

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com

ALL THAT JAZZ: PAULA WEST

Fri & Sat 8pm

My favorite Jazz siren PAULA WEST takes up residency at Hotel Nikko’s Feinstein club this weekend. Known for breathing new life into the standards and impressively holding a note longer than any singer I know, Paula brings it home every time. Her version of Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone gives me goosebumps every time I hear it. Get tickets now for this intimate show. Showtime tonight and tomorrow night at 8pm. Take your jazz hands to the web site for more.

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/paula-west-feinsteins-presents-live-at-the-tickets/11189945

MUSIC TOUR: ABBEY ROAD, LONDON

The iconic Abbey Road studios in London where The Beatles recorded their entire catalogue of music is open to visitors. This is a first and gives fans an opportunity to see where the magic by George, John, Paul & Ringo was made. Check the site for ticketing and special music events. The Abbey Road studios are also available for bands to record at a reduced fee from £500 a day.

https://www.abbeyroad.com

SPORT: GO NINERS V KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Saturday 5:30pm

It’s football season and the NINERS take on Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium this Saturday. Jimmy G will be at the helm quarterbacking for this pre-season opener. Everyone attending must show their ticket via phone and proof of vaccination.

https://www.49ers.com