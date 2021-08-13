MONTEREY (BCN) — Police in Monterey will be increasing patrols this weekend for the final events of Monterey Car Week, a celebration of classic, luxury and race cars and other types of vehicles.
Police said the annual gathering often brings an increase in speeding and equipment violations, and that anyone found participating in speed contests or other reckless driving may be arrested and have their cars impounded for 30 days.
Monterey also has designated truck routes, and any truck found driving or parked outside of a route may be subject to a $260 fine.
More information about Monterey Car Week and any travel or traffic alerts that may arise can be found online on the SeeMonterey.com website.
