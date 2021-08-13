NEW YORK (AP/CBS SF) — Singing great Tony Bennett — best known for his signature tune “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” — has announced his retirement from performing after cancelling fall and winter 2021 tour dates.

The legendary crooner announced on Thursday he was pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.

According to published reports, the singer’s son and manager Danny Bennett confirmed that a pair of recent concerts in New York would be his last, despite how well his father performed.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” his son told Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album. Their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

Bennett and Lady Gaga have recorded a new collaborative album entitled “Love For Sale” — a tribute to songwriter Cole Porter — that will be released October 1. A new video for the lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You” debuted last week.

