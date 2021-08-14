SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Anticipating a return of office workers and students to schools, Caltrain officials said as of Aug. 30 the transit line will be offering 104 trains per weekday, including the return of the Baby Bullet express routes.

The transit system — linking San Jose, the Peninsula and San Francisco — will also be discounting all of its non-Go Pass fares by 50% during the month of September.

The new schedule — topping pre-pandemic level of service — will be providing increased service and frequency throughout the day and into the evening. Service during the weekday peak commuting hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) will be increased to four trains per hour.

System officials said a part of plan was also the restoration of the third Gilroy train, which includes direct service to College Park station.

“Caltrain developed the timetable with an emphasis on improving BART connections at the Millbrae Transit Center,” the system said in a news release. “Under the new timetable, the majority of connections during weekdays are between eight and 15 minutes, just right for rider convenience while flexible enough to avoid missing transfers.”