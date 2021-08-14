NOVATO (CBS SF) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, killing at least 300 people and leaving more than 1,800 people hurt, according to authorities.

The epicenter of the quake was about 78 miles west of the capitol of Port-au-Prince, where a powerful earthquake struck in 2010, killing hundreds of thousands of people.

“It’s devastating, it’s very troubling everything that’s going on right now. I know that both of us we woke up to the news – we have family members in Haiti, we have friends that have family members, loved ones, things like that, colleagues,” said Joanne Eloi, a resident of Sonoma County who was born in Haiti.

Eloi and her father, a pastor at the Novato Horeb Haitian SDA Church are heartbroken. New video and images coming out of Haiti are an all too familiar reminder of the 2010 earthquake.

“It’s hard to get in touch with our family members. My father – he has a brother that still lives in Haiti,” said Eloi.

“It’s almost impossible,” added Edner Eloi.

Based on Edner’s brother’s location, the Elois believe he is safe. Still, they worry about how much more this country can endure.

“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, with the pandemic, the assassination of the president,” said Eloi. “We have tropical storms on their way, hurricane season is coming upon Haiti… it’s like when will we get a break.”

Pastor Eloi has made six trips to Haiti, since the 2010 earthquake to help the country rebuild.

“Very sad and very nervous too, because the people we try to help them, but it’s so quick, something else happen to them,” he added.

Haiti’s new prime minister, in office just since July, declared a state of emergency Saturday.

“We have declared a state of emergency in the West, the South, Nippes, and the province of Grand’Anse. We have a medical emergency. The Health Ministry started the distribution of medicines in hospitals,” said Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

He also called on the nation to show a spirit of solidarity in the face of yet another crisis on Twitter.