HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a young child who was found walking around Calaroga and Bolero avenues barefoot on Saturday.
The child, described as a 4 to 5-year-old female of unknown race, wasn’t able to say where she lives. She is wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and colorful striped shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000. The report number is 2021-46410.
