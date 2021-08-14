Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Hayward, Hayward Police, lost child

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a young child who was found walking around Calaroga and Bolero avenues barefoot on Saturday.

The child, described as a 4 to 5-year-old female of unknown race, wasn’t able to say where she lives. She is wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and colorful striped shorts.

An unidentified child found in Hayward on August 14, 2021. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000. The report number is 2021-46410.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed