PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CBS News) — A powerful earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, killing at least 227 people and leaving hundreds of others wounded or missing, authorities said. The 7.2 magnitude quake was strong enough to be felt in neighboring countries.
The epicenter of the quake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS said. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”
A tsunami warning was issued immediately after the quake but later lifted.
