MORGAN HILL (BCN) — Police in Morgan Hill are asking for the public’s help to find a trio accused of stealing multiple Apple products from a Walmart store earlier this week.
According to police, on Wednesday night two men and a woman walked into the Walmart at 170 Cochrane Plaza and made off with the merchandise without paying.
Police didn't say how much the items were valued at.
Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspects in hopes someone can recognize them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morgan Hill Police Officer Tolentino at (669) 253-4962.
