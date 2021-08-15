SALINAS (BCN) — Police in Salinas stopped a suspect who was about to get away after allegedly stealing pressure washers and other tools from a business early Friday.
Someone called police about 2:20 a.m. to report that someone was inside a fenced-in area of a business in the 1300 block of Dayton Street. The caller said the person had been throwing tools over the fence to where a car was parked and was about to leave, police said.
When officers arrived, they blocked the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody. They recovered the tools and found that the suspect had apparently used bolt cutters to get through the fence, Salinas police said on social media.
Jorge Alapisco, 34, was booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and and vandalism.
