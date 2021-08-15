SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police arrested a drunken driving suspect who allegedly fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose.
The collision happened in the area of Almaden Avenue and Willow Street. Police did not release the victim’s name or a time of the crash.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Thunderstorms, Heat Fuel Still Growing NorCal Wildfires
The man driving the car was arrested shortly after the collision on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter, police said Sunday morning on social media.READ MORE: COVID: Outbreak at Santa Rita Jail Leads to Suspension of In-Person Visits
The death is the city’s 38th fatal traffic collision and 15th pedestrian death this year, police said.MORE NEWS: CBS News Poll: California's Unvaccinated Adding Risk; Newsom Facing Tough Recall Battle
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.