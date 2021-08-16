SALINAS (BCN) — Sheriff’s detectives in Monterey County credited modern DNA technology for the arrest of a man on Saturday night in connection with a murder that happened nearly 40 years ago.

On October 15, 1981, sheriff’s deputies found 30-year-old single mother Sonia Carmen Herok Stone dead in her home in Carmel Point.

Detectives eventually identified Stone’s 25-year-old neighbor Michael Scott Glazebrook as a suspect and he was charged with Stone’s murder. When the case went to trial in 1983, however, it resulted in a hung jury, sheriff’s officials said.

Monterey County prosecutors chose not to retry the case. But, late last year, the sheriff’s office and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office began re-examining Stone’s case and discovered several pieces of evidence that could be tested for DNA using modern technology.

To match the evidence against Glazebrook’s DNA, detectives obtained a new sample from Glazebrook. The testing revealed a match and on Saturday at about 8 p.m., deputies arrested Glazebrook at his Seaside home.

Glazebrook, now 65, was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.

To honor Stone, who worked for the Levi’s Straus Company, all detectives wore Levi’s jeans when they arrested Glazebrook, according to sheriff’s officials.

