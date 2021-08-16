HEALDSBURG (BCN) — A man died after a pickup truck went through a guardrail on a frontage road near U.S. Highway 101 sometime overnight in Sonoma County south of Healdsburg, the California Highway Patrol said Monday morning.
The gray Dodge Ram wasn't discovered until about 7:15 a.m. Monday when someone spotted a broken guardrail along Los Amigos Road, south of Limerick Lane, the CHP said.
The truck had crashed through the guardrail, into a ditch and rolled onto its roof, the CHP said. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, died. His name has not been released.
The accident likely happened in the middle of the night as the truck was headed northbound on Los Amigos and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, the CHP said.
The crash is under investigation.

