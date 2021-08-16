SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With high winds and continued dry conditions in the forecast, PG&E may cut off power for thousands of customers in 18 Northern California counties on Tuesday.
Some 48,000 ratepayers received notification on Monday that the agency may shut off power due to the heightened wildfire danger.READ MORE: CA Drought: Water Regulators Investigating Illegal Siphoning Of Russian River
PG&E says the planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs would begin on Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: New Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued For Janesville in Lassen County
According to PG&E meteorologists, portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills, North Coast, North Valley and North Bay mountains may see “sustained winds of up to 40 mph, gusting higher in foothills and mountains,” prompting state weather officials to issue a “high fire risk warning.”
Most of the shutoffs will be concentrated in Butte and Shasta counties. Residents in Colusa, Glenn,
Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba may also be impacted.
Customers can look up their address at pge.com/pspsupdates to see if their home or business will be impacted.