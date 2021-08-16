VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that left a 46-year-old man dead late Sunday night.
According to a press release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on Sunday, August 15, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Solano Avenue.
Arriving officers found an unresponsive male victim — 46-year-old male Vallejo resident — in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect in the shooting — who was still at the scene of the incident when officers arrived — was taken into custody. Preliminary reports indicate that the victim and alleged suspect, identified as 40-year-old Vallejo resident Daniel Juarez Flores, were both sitting in a parked vehicle outside of a business when Juarez shot the victim.
The weapon used in the shooting was recovered close to the scene of the incident. The suspect was arrested for murder and booked into the Solano County Jail.
This is Vallejo’s 8th homicide of 2021.
Vallejo police said the investigation into the motives and circumstances of the fatal remains ongoing. The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.