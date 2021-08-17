SAN FRANCISCO (CBS News) — Most Californians say they are optimistic about the future of their state when they look to the future for the next generation — even if they are more mixed on how things are going right now. Younger adults are among the most optimistic.

We asked Californians what they think are good and bad things about the state. For most, here’s the good: the food (Californians’ top answer!), the diversity of its people, nature and the outdoors, its culture, and — maybe no surprise, as it’s always been a lure to California — the weather.

But it’s not all sunshine. Few like the traffic, overwhelmingly seen as a bad thing, and with big implications for a lot of Californians, many struggle with the cost of living.

Read more at CBSNews.com>>