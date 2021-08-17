SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man died after being attacked and shot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at about 12:35 a.m. in the 800 block of Larkin Street, where three suspects attacked the victim and one pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there. His name was not immediately available from the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have not made any arrests in the killing or released any detailed suspect descriptions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.