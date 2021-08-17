SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Pacific Gas and Electric Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will likely happen beginning Tuesday evening across a wide swath of Northern California, including the North Bay and East Bay, affecting an estimated 48,000 customers, the utility said.

The scope of the expected power shutoffs has been expanded as the region is under a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire conditions because of dry conditions and gusty winds that have continued to fuel wildfires in the region. At least 18 Northern California counties may lose power, PG&E said, with most of the shutoffs concentrated in Butte and Shasta counties.

In the greater Bay Area, planned outages could total more than 13,000 beginning between 6 and 8 p.m. mostly in Napa and Sonoma counties, with other outages planned in Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, Lake and Mendocino counties. PG&E said should the outages occur, restoration was expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Public Safey Power Shutoffs: Find if Your Address is Affected

Napa County officials said Tuesday afternoon the substation serving Calistoga was planned to be shut off on Tuesday between 7 and 8 pm. PG&E said crews will begin switching to the Calistoga Microgrid as soon as the substation is off and that it may take up to two hours for the Calistoga Microgrid to be fully energized.

The Calistoga Microgrid will provide power to areas east of the Napa River. Calistoga businesses and residents west of the Napa river will be impacted by loss of power.

Contra Costa County announced that there would be a PG&E Community Resource Center at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord started Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service upgraded a Fire Weather Watch for the North and East Bay to a Red Flag Warning for the region.

The Red Flag Warning has been issued for the interior North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills and Diablo Range starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds up to 55 mph are forecast out of the north and northeast, particularly in the northeast Napa Mountains.

The winds coupled with extremely low humidity are combining for critical fire weather conditions across those regions.

Weather officials said there was minimal risk for coastal Sonoma and Marin counties and the Santa Clara Mountains.

According to PG&E meteorologists, portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills, North Coast, North Valley and North Bay mountains may see “sustained winds of up to 40 mph, gusting higher in foothills and mountains,” and that has prompted state weather officials to issue a “high fire risk warning.”