CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a quiet recreation center that sent the victim to the hospital.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was sitting in his car just after 1 p.m. when a man approached him and shot into his car multiple times.

KPIX 5 cameras spotted a Lexus sedan riddled with bullet holes at the Willow Pass Recreation Center near the Pixieland Amusement Park.

The wounded shooting victim was rushed to the hospital. There were multiple witnesses but the suspect got away.

Police have not provided a suspect description as of early Wednesday evening.