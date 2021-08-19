CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who attacked a woman and tried to rape her in Castro Valley last week.
Authorities said the attack happened at around 1:15 a.m. last Thursday morning in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the assault on Thursday, including images of the suspect illuminated by a flashlight that appeared to have been taken as deputies questioned him.
Need Help: This suspect attacked and attempted to rape a woman in Castro Valley (Castro Valley Bl @ Mattox Rd) on August 12th about 1:15am. He fled on foot from deputies after the assault. If you have info on his identity call 510 667-7721 you can be anonymous.
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 20, 2021
The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled on foot from deputies after the assault.
In the images, the suspect appeared to be a Black or Latino male of average height with shaved head and goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt with a Captain America shield on the front and blue or grey pants at the time.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.