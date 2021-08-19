Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Berkeley, berkeley news, CHP, I-80, Injury Crash, traffic

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving two overturned vehicles on westbound I-80 in Berkeley blocked lanes of traffic for almost an hour Thursday evening, according to authorities.

At around 6:11 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert following a collision with injuries on westbound I-80 west of Gilman Street. The left and center lanes are blocked.

READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Businesses Prep for City's Proof of Vaccination Requirement

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted an image from Caltrans cameras showing the scene. Two overturned vehicles were visible in the photo.

READ MORE: San Francisco Family Found Dead in Sierra Foothills, Possible Victims of Toxic Algae

By about 7 p.m., authorities said the accident was cleared and all lanes had reopened.

MORE NEWS: Cache Fire Containment Grows To 30% After Flames Destroy Dozens Of Lake County Homes

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.