BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving two overturned vehicles on westbound I-80 in Berkeley blocked lanes of traffic for almost an hour Thursday evening, according to authorities.

At around 6:11 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert following a collision with injuries on westbound I-80 west of Gilman Street. The left and center lanes are blocked.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted an image from Caltrans cameras showing the scene. Two overturned vehicles were visible in the photo.

#Berkeley – An accident involving TWO overturned cars is blocking the 3 left lanes on westbound #I80 at Gilman St. #CHP has issued a Special Traffic Advisory for ongoing delays. Photo credit: #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/OXPg6B87Pn — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 20, 2021

By about 7 p.m., authorities said the accident was cleared and all lanes had reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-80 West of Gilman St in Berkeley. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 20, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.