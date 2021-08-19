BERKELEY (BCN) — A 59-year-old man is in critical but stable condition late Thursday afternoon following a collision in Berkeley with a vehicle whose driver police said was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury.

Berkeley police investigators said the collision occurred at approximately 2:46 p.m. in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Oregon Street. Initially, officers responded to multiple calls about a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered that the pedestrian had been seriously injured.

Due to the severity of the collision, the police department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The man was transported to a local trauma hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The vehicle’s driver, a 65-year-old Berkeley man, was contacted at the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury.

San Pablo Avenue between Grayson Street and Heinz Avenue will remain closed while the investigation continues during the next several hours.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (510) 981-5980.

