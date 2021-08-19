SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A man from New Jersey has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sextortion scheme targeting a San Mateo teen, federal authorities said.

According to acting Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds’ office, a district judge handed down the sentence to 57-year-old Barry David Goldberg on Wednesday.

Goldberg, a resident of the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of child pornography and cyberstalking earlier this year.

Court documents said Goldberg admitted he misrepresented himself online to the victim as a 15-year-old, and manipulated her to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos. After obtaining the images, Goldberg threatened the victim that he would disclose her behavior to others including her parents, her school and colleges she was applying to.

Prosecutors said Goldberg then communicated with her parents about the images. He also used multiple accounts on Snapchat to befriend the victim’s schoolmates and friends and posted the images and videos.

“Goldberg admitted that he did all this intending to injure, harass, and intimidate the minor victim and that he knew his conduct would cause substantial emotional distress,” said a statement from Hinds’ office.

Along with the 10-year prison term, Goldberg was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Goldberg is scheduled to begin his sentence in October.