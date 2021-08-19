WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A man who claimed to have explosives in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, bringing an end to a standoff on Thursday with police that prompted the evacuation of several buildings in the area.
U.S. Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger told reporters the suspect, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, got out of his vehicle and was taken into custody “without incident.”
Manger said police still do not know if there are explosives in the vehicle, and the scene remains active. But the chief said he is not aware of other explosives elsewhere around Washington, D.C.