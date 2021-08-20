STOCKTON (BCN) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Stockton last month, police said.
Michael Nichols, 40, and Michelle Jackson, 36, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man in a shooting reported on July 24 in the area of East Church and El Dorado streets.READ MORE: Redwood City Man Accused Of Breaking Into San Mateo County Jail Facility
Stockton police did not immediately release more information about what led to the arrest of Nichols and Jackson, who were booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.READ MORE: California Unemployment Claims Stay High Despite Fruitful Job Market
