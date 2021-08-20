SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Superior Court Judge on Friday found that Proposition 22 — the measure backed by app companies that classified drivers as independent contractors that passed last November — is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The ruling Friday found that because of a clause requiring 7/8ths of the state legislature to support any amendments to the law, the proposition could not be enforced.

The controversial ballot measure passed by voters in the November 2020 election was heavily bankrolled by the ride-hailing and food delivery companies including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The proposition classified drivers as independent contractors instead of full-time employees.

The measure was pushback against California’s Assembly Bill 5 which passed in 2019 after the companies failed to obtain exemptions. That law requires companies in many industries to reclassify contract workers as employees entitled to more wage protections and benefits. It also provided some health and wage benefits to the independent contractors.

The news was tweeted out by Hastings Law Professor Veena Dubal, who included an image of the court documents signed by California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch on Friday.

Breaking: CA Superior Court judge finds Prop 22 UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!! pic.twitter.com/R4gFoDrs0n — Veena Dubal (@veenadubal) August 21, 2021

The findings noted that the court found Section 7451 of the proposition “unconstitutional because it limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law.”

It also said that part of Section 7465 “unconstitutional because it defines unrelated legislation as an ‘amendment’ and is not germane to Proposition 22’s stated ‘theme, purpose or subject.'”

The findings went on to state that because Section 7451 of the proposition was not severable from the statute, “the court finds that the entirety of Proposition 22 is unenforceable.”

Read the full ruling here

The superior court finding was in response to a petition brought by unions and delivery drivers calling on the state not to enforce Proposition 22 due to its unconstitutionality.

Bob Schoonover, President of SEIU California State Council, issued a statement in response to the ruling.

“Today’s ruling by Judge Roesch striking down Proposition 22 couldn’t be clearer: The gig industry-funded ballot initiative was unconstitutional and is therefore unenforceable. Companies like Uber and Lyft spent $225 million in an effort to take away rights from workers in a way that violates California’s Constitution,” the statement read. “They tried to boost their profits by undermining democracy and the state constitution. For two years, drivers have been saying that democracy cannot be bought. And today’s decision shows they were right.”

Activist group Gig Workers Rising also issued a statement on the ruling.

“Prop 22 has always been an illegal corporate power grab that not only stole the wages, benefits and rights owed to gig workers but also ended the regulating power of our elected officials, allowing a handful of rogue corporations to continue to act above the law,” read the statement attributed to the group’s lead organizer Shona Clarkson. “Prop 22 is not just harmful for gig workers—it is also dangerous for our democracy. This fight is not over until all gig workers receive the living wages, benefits and voice on the job they have earned.”

Last February, the California Supreme Court declined to move forward with the lawsuit, with the justices stating that the case should be filed in a lower court. The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit with the state supreme court because they saw it as a constitutional issue.