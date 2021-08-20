SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a liquor store in San Mateo earlier this year, police said Friday.

The suspects are connected to a May 23 robbery at a liquor store on the 100 block of South Boulevard. According to officers, one of the suspects pulled a revolver from his pocket, pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk then gave the suspect money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene.

With the help of surveillance video, officers determined that the suspect and another male drove to a nearby hotel and discarded the gun in a garbage can. The pair returned to retrieve the gun sometime later.

Police were able to identify both suspects, identified as 19-year-old Steve Talauati of Redwood City and a 17-year-old, also from Redwood City. Both were arrested without incident.

Talauati has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail on a charge of second degree robbery. Meanwhile, the juvenile has been booked into juvenile hall for being an accessory.

According to jail records, Talauati is expected to appear in court on August 30. He is being held on $150,000 bail.