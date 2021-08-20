SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified two people who died in separate, unrelated vehicle wrecks in the city last week.

The first collision happened on the night of Aug. 13, near the corner of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, police said.

A motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police. The medical examiner has identified him as 32-year-old Stephan Montgomery.

The 44-year-old man driving the vehicle that struck Montgomery stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The second case, a solo vehicle crash, happened early Sunday morning near the corner of Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard, according to police.

Police have released few details about the crash, but said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner has identified her as San Francisco resident Emma Gunnison, 25.

Gunnison’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her burial costs. The account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emma-gunnison-in-loving-remembrance.

“Emma left us all, far too soon,” Gunnison’s family wrote on the account. “At only 25 years young, Emma was already such a bright soul. Her days abounded with so much life and she shared that abundance with so many.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.