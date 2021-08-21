SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A driver, arguing with his girlfriend while traveling through a Santa Cruz neighborhood Friday afternoon, intentionally slammed his vehicle into a business, injuring the woman before being arrested while trying to flee the scene, authorities said.

Santa Cruz police said the driver, Kelsey Eisenman, was taken into custody on a variety of charges including driving under the influence and kidnapping.

The incident took place around 2:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Doyle St. Officers and fire crews responded to calls reporting a vehicle into a commercial building.

While officers were on the way, police learned that the occupants of the crashed vehicle were fleeing.

A nearby officer arrived and detained Eisenman as he attempted to flee. There was a female passenger from the vehicle also found at the scene.

As officers investigated, it was learned that Eisenman and the female passenger were in a dating relationship. Prior to the collision, Eisenman and the female victim were engaged in an argument while they were driving.

As a result of the argument, investigators believe that Eisenman intentionally drove the vehicle into the building. He then removed the female passenger from the vehicle against her will and attempted to flee with her.

Bystanders at the scene intervened and pull the woman away. The female passenger was transported by ambulance to a hospital due to the injuries sustained while Eisenman attempted to remove her from the scene. Her injuries were not considered life threatening.

Eisenman was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, domestic violence and DUI.

Investigators also found he was on post release community supervision for two separate cases (one for felony battery, and one for felony violation of a court order). Eisenman is also on active misdemeanor probation for four counts of a lewd act.