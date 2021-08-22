California Recall:Voters Guide, Latest Video Reports, Updated News On Sept Recall Election
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Body Found, Half Moon Bay, Homelessness, Venice State Beach

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Police found a deceased person Sunday afternoon in a homeless encampment in open space between Venice Beach and Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a call of a possible dead body at 12:45 p.m. After canvassing a nearby field, they found the unidentified subject in an encampment.

Body Found in Half Moon Bay

Click image to enlarge

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office were working the case Sunday evening and hadn’t identified the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed