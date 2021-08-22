SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco’s new proof of vaccination policy affects a lot of places tourists will likely patronize, such as restaurants, bars and clubs.

While some are getting caught by surprise, most tourists seemed to be aware of the new policy before they got here.

“The person I’m visiting said, ‘Make sure to bring your card!’ So I did that and it’s been super simple,” tourist Trevor Thernes said.

A Pier 39 executive told KPIX 5 he was pleasantly surprised with how most tourists handled the new city policy at their five full-service restaurants. Only a handful either didn’t have a way to show proof or didn’t know about the policy, according to the executive.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, Hotel Council, SF Travel, and SF Chamber of Commerce continue to push their “We’re Vaxxed” public awareness campaign.

“Caltrans will be running some electronic signage. I actually have a call on Monday with my friends over at BART to see what they can do to put signage up, GGRA Executive Director Laurie Thomas said.

They hope to ensure customers – especially tourists and business travelers – are aware of the new policy.

“What we don’t want is people that are not fully vaccinated –maybe they’ve gotten one shot but they haven’t gotten their second shot and they’re not two weeks past that second shot or they’re not two weeks past their J&J shot — to show up in San Francisco and have made plans and spent money to get here and then are disappointed,” Thomas said. “Where conflict comes is when somebody is embarrassed or disappointed.”

At the San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, several travelers told KPIX 5 they were aware of the policy before they flew in, including Frank Penna, here from Western New York.

“I knew about it so I brought my card. It doesn’t bother me,” he said.

Ibtisam Daqqa, visiting from Saudi Arabia, was also aware of the policy.

“Recently, they said everyone is supposed to be fully vaccinated to go around,” she said.

Some tourists told KPIX 5 the new policy makes them feel more comfortable visiting San Francisco businesses.

“I love it. It’s the best,” Thermes said. “I wish LA would do it.”