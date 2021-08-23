MORAGA (CBS SF) — The Moraga Police Department was in mourning Monday after the weekend death of a veteran officer who succumbed to complications while fighting a COVID infection.
Officials said Corporal Kevin Mooney passed away on August 21st. He was 58. At the time of his death, Mooney was a detective with the agency.READ MORE: Woman Wounded In Vallejo I-80 Sunday Night Freeway Shooting
“He had earned a reputation as an fierce advocate for victims and a relentless pursuer of criminals,” the department said in a release. “He began the department’s holiday season toy drive, which collected hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars over the past few years for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, ensuring that many children had a Merry Christmas.”READ MORE: Bay Area's Roots Of Peace Struggling To Get Refugee Employees Out Of Afghanistan
Prior to joining the Moraga Police, Mooney served as a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy for 21 years, where he worked custody, county patrol and patrolled the City of Orinda for many years.
He was also a veteran having served in the Marine Corps for 29 years, during which he served overseas and saw combat in Iraq. Mooney retired in 2010 at the rank of major.MORE NEWS: Accident Victim Calls on City of Hayward to Improve Safety at Notorious Intersection
Kevin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Funeral services are pending.