REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A man with an outstanding warrant for sexually assaulting a child in Redwood City was arrested in Marin County last week.
According to Redwood City Police, detectives with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect during a traffic stop on Friday. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Jaasiel Nunezcruz, had an $850,000 warrant out for his arrest.
Police said Nunezcruz knew the victim and said the assaults began in November of 2018.
Nunezcruz was booked into the Marin County Jail on the warrant, police said. It was not immediately known when he would be transferred to San Mateo County or appear in court on the charges.
Anyone that may have additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Monica De La Cerda of the department’s Juvenile Services Unit at 650-780-7697 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.