VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized late Sunday night after a gunman riddled her car with bullets as she drove on I-80 in Vallejo, authorities said.
CHP Officer Steve Poore said the shooting took place in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Redwood after 10 p.m. The injured driver was able to pull off the freeway and call for help.
Arriving officers, found the wounded woman in a white sedan with at least 10 bullet holes on the driver's side of the vehicle and a tire shot out. She was given medical assistance at the scene and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
“As of right now, an unknown condition,” Poore said of the victim. “She was talking and responsive when she was taken to the hospital.”
While in the preliminary stages, Poore said, the investigation has found that the shots came from a dark color sedan. But no information has been released as to the shooter or a possible motive.
Lanes of I-80 were closed while CHP officers searched for evidence, but were reopened by early Monday.