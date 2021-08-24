SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Anti-vaccination protesters Tuesday disrupted a San Jose City Council meeting to vote on vaccination mandates for events at city facilities.
Dozens of protesters, many unmasked and carrying anti-vaxx signs, forced city councilmembers to halt the meeting for about an hour because of interruptions.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed a vaccination mandate at any event of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities. Attendees would have to show proof of vaccination.
If passed, the mandate would apply to events at facilities such as the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the Center for Performing Arts and the SAP Center.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.