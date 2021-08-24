FREMONT (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested in connection with three robberies that took place within an hour in Fremont on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven on the 35000 block of Fremont Boulevard. According to the clerk, a man showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect left the scene with cash and other items.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a Burger King on the 46700 block of Mission Boulevard, about nine miles away. In that robbery, an employee said a man pointed a semiautomatic weapon at him while demanding money. Meanwhile, another witness was able to provide police with a description of the getaway vehicle, which left the scene at high speed.

Around 9:35 p.m., Fremont Police received another call of a robbery from the Shell Gas Station at 42816 Mission Boulevard, about four miles from the Burger King.

Police found the vehicle around 9:45 p.m. at a liquor store near Mission Boulevard and Appian Way in neighboring Union City. Before officers arrived, one of the suspects was in the liquor store, while the second suspect was in the car.

After setting up a perimeter, officers were able to detain the suspects without incident.

The suspects are identified as 32-year-old Julio Cruz and 18-year-old Konnor Gutierres, both of Hayward. Police said the pair were arrested for felony robbery.

It was not immediately known when Cruz and Gutierres would appear in court on the charges.