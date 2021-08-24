MARTINEZ (BCN) – Martinez police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a Starbucks coffee shop on Monday.
Police and firefighters were called to the shop in the 3300 block of Alhambra Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Monday after a man entered the Starbucks restroom and, shortly after exiting, the restaurant began filling with smoke. Employees told investigators a trashcan and toilet had been filled with trash and toilet paper and set on fire.
Firefighters quickly doused the blaze with minimal damage, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said.
Shortly afterward, police arrested 47-year-old Martinez resident John Shannon on Alhambra Avenue after he was identified by witnesses in a field lineup.
Shortly afterward, police arrested 47-year-old Martinez resident John Shannon on Alhambra Avenue after he was identified by witnesses in a field lineup.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson, specifically setting fire to an inhabited structure, and was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.
