PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Five people were arrested Monday after they were caught leaving a Petaluma beauty shop with more than $10,000 worth of products, police said.

Petaluma police responded to a 6:37 p.m. report of a grand theft in progress at a beauty product store in the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive. The shop, Ulta Beauty, has been the target of multiple large thefts, said police, who are investigating whether this case is related.

Employees observed the five suspects fleeing the store with unpaid merchandise and get in a black Acura sedan with paper license plates.

An officer soon observed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Caulfield Lane and followed the vehicle. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, police said the vehicle accelerated southbound on South McDowell Boulevard and the officer lost sight of it and discontinued the pursuit.

The officer continued searching the area and soon came upon the vehicle, which had been involved in a three-car collision on Lakeville Highway and South McDowell Boulevard and was resting against a power pole.

Two occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene and officers arrested the other three suspects, who were treated at the scene by members of the Petaluma Fire Department for injuries from the collision. Inside the vehicle, officers found thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police soon found the other two suspects nearby and booked all five into county jail on suspicion of a trio of offenses, including commercial burglary, conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

The five suspects arrested were identified as Lena Ford, 23; Kenneth Temple, 27; Anthony Sterling, 22; Mariah Senegal, 22; and Rashad Brinson, 28.

Petaluma police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (707) 778-4372.

