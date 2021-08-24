SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Sunnyvale police are seeking additional information on a sex offender who may have recently exposed himself to one or more victims.
On August 15th at 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive on report of a person who exposed his genitals to a 40-year-old woman while she was waiting for an elevator.
The suspect, later identified as Ricardo Cruz Garcia, fled on foot in an unknown direction. Sunnyvale detectives were able to identify Garcia, who is a registered sex offender due to prior sex crimes convictions. In addition to the charge of indecent exposure, Garcia was arrested for violating the terms of his sex registrant status.
During an interview with police, Garcia said when he gets stressed out, he finds immediate relief by exposing his genitals to someone. Garcia admitted to previously exposing his genitals to at least one additional person, but was unable to recall the location or approximate date when he did so.
Based upon Garcia’s statement, police believe there may be additional victims. If you believe you may have been a victim of Garcia and recognize his picture, please call or email Detective Cayori at: 408-730-7100 or mcayori@sunnyvale.ca.gov.