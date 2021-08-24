SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in a May shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District was arrested after an officer walking his beat recognized him and took him into custody, police said Tuesday.
The shooting happened on May 25 at around 9:27 p.m. in the area of Ingalls Street and Carroll Avenue. San Francisco police said
officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He told officers he was driving his vehicle along Ingalls St. when someone shot at him from a car traveling in the opposite direction on Ingalls.
The victim was hit three times by bullets and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cenious Brewster of San Francisco. On Friday, a Bayview Station officer was walking his foot beat in the area of 3rd Street and Wallace Avenue and spotted Brewster leaving a business on 3rd Street. The officer was familiar with Brewster from prior police contacts and was aware he had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.
Brewster was taken into custody and was booked on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Brewster was taken into custody and was booked on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.