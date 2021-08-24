BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and two are injured in a triple shooting in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those injured were hospitalized, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The shooting was reported in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Sellers Ave.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it was working a homicide case in unincorporated Brentwood.

Video showed multiple sheriff’s department units at the scene for the investigation.

Video from the shooting scene showed paramedics taking two male shooting victims into ambulances on stretchers.

A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s lieutenant confirmed that there was one fatality and two additional shooting victims who were injured and being treated.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect at this time. There was no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.