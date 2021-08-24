BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and two are injured in a triple shooting in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.
Two of those injured were hospitalized, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.READ MORE: COVID: Number of Travel Advisories Grows as Delta Variant Spreads
The shooting was reported in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Sellers Ave.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it was working a homicide case in unincorporated Brentwood.
Video showed multiple sheriff’s department units at the scene for the investigation.
Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide case in unincorporated Brentwood. More information later.
— CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) August 25, 2021READ MORE: Groundbreaking Solar-Powered Train Goes On Sonoma County Test Run, Sets Speed Record
Video from the shooting scene showed paramedics taking two male shooting victims into ambulances on stretchers.
A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s lieutenant confirmed that there was one fatality and two additional shooting victims who were injured and being treated.
Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect at this time. There was no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
MORE NEWS: COVID: False Positive Rapid Tests Wreak Havoc On OUSD Students, Parents, Faculty