ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — A 39-year-old man died in a crash with another vehicle while riding an all-terrain vehicle on a street in Antioch early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash reported on Wilbur Avenue near Viera Avenue and found the ATV driver, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and appeared to be in the middle of the roadway, according to Antioch police.
The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has not released the name of the man who died. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.
