SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — With the state in the grips of a historic drought, reservoirs in Santa Clara County are at extremely low levels, as seen in a new video from the county’s water provider.

Santa Clara Valley Water, which provides for and manages the water needs of two million people in the county, released a new video Wednesday illustrating the dire state of the county’s reservoirs.

After 2017, when the state saw reservoirs in the county were full, Valley Water said reservoirs are currently at just 12.5% of capacity. The video compares each of the county’s reservoirs from 2017 and 2021.

The entire Bay Area and most of California is in either extreme or exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Statewide, reservoirs are also reaching historic lows, the agency said. Oroville Reservoir is at just 23% of capacity and San Luis Reservoir is at 15%, which will result in drastic reductions to the amount of water Valley Water will import this year from each reservoir.

In addition, work has begun to drain Anderson Reservoir, the county’s largest, for a tunneling and retrofit project that will have the reservoir unable to store water for the next 10 years. The $575 million project will reduce the risk of flooding and help the reservoir withstand a major earthquake.

In June, the Valley Water’s Board of Directors declared a water shortage emergency and implemented a 15% mandatory water-use reduction compared to 2019 for all of Santa Clara County.