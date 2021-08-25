FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect was killed in a Fremont police officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at a mobile home park.
The shooting happened at the Southlake Mobile Home Park on the 43800 block of Fremont Blvd.
Fremont police said in a Twitter post the shooting involved an attempted murder suspect. An earlier tweet said a shooting victim had been transported to a local trauma center. A subsequent tweet said a gun was recovered near a suspect who was confirmed deceased.
A gun was recovered near the suspect who has been confirmed deceased. This shooting is under investigation, we need to look at body cam,interview officer's and collect evidence. We anticipate holding a press conference in the next couple of hours.
Police said investigators were reviewing body cam footage, interviewing officers and collecting evidence. A press conference was expected later Wednesday evening.
People were urged to avoid the area of Auto Mall Pkwy from Fremont Blvd. to Grimmer Blvd.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.