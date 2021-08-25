California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect was killed in a Fremont police officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at a mobile home park.

The shooting happened at the Southlake Mobile Home Park on the 43800 block of Fremont Blvd.

Fremont police said in a Twitter post the shooting involved an attempted murder suspect. An earlier tweet said a shooting victim had been transported to a local trauma center. A subsequent tweet said a gun was recovered near a suspect who was confirmed deceased.

Police said investigators were reviewing body cam footage, interviewing officers and collecting evidence. A press conference was expected later Wednesday evening.

People were urged to avoid the area of Auto Mall Pkwy from Fremont Blvd. to Grimmer Blvd.

 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.