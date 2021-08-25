OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Police shot a man believed to be a manslaughter suspect Wednesday afternoon, only wounding him, according to officials.
Oakland Police tweeted about the incident at 3:40, reporting that it occurred on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way.
After the shooting, first responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for his wounds, which were not life-threatening.
Officers reportedly found two firearms after the incident.
This story will be updated.