OAKLEY, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old boy was killed and a woman critically injured in a train crash involving multiple vehicles in Oakley Wednesday.
The collision happened sometime after 1 p.m. along E. Cypress Road just east of Main St.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Three other victims were treated and released at the scene.
Please avoid the area of the railroad tracks and East Cypress Road. There has been a fatal collision between an individual and a train. Take alternate routes, as traffic is heavy in the area. More information to follow.
— City of Oakley (@CityofOakley) August 25, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.