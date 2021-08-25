California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Train Crash, Oakley, train collision

OAKLEY, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old boy was killed and a woman critically injured in a train crash involving multiple vehicles in Oakley Wednesday.

The collision happened sometime after 1 p.m. along E. Cypress Road just east of Main St.

READ MORE: Labor, Community Leaders Urge 'No' Vote On Newsom Recall At Oakland Rally

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Three other victims were treated and released at the scene.

MORE NEWS: OpenTable Joins With Secure ID Firm CLEAR To Streamline Vaccine Verification For Diners, Restaurants

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Scene of fatal train crash in Oakley, August 25, 2021. (CBS)