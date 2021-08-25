SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As San Francisco and other major cities begin requiring proof of a COVID vaccination for indoor dining, online restaurant reservation provider OpenTable is partnering with secure identity firm CLEAR to help establishments check diners’ vaccine status.

San Francisco-based OpenTable said Wednesday that when diners use the app to make a reservation at a restaurant requiring vaccination, it will display a “CLEAR” banner on the reservation confirmation page linking to instructions on creating a digital vaccine card on the CLEAR app.

The CLEAR digital vaccine card will appear on the OpenTable app for easy proof of vaccination. The CLEAR vaccine card connects a person’s verified identity to their proof of vaccination from hundreds of vaccine providers across the country, including the state of California and national pharmacies.

“Our partnership with CLEAR furthers our commitment to help both restaurants and diners navigate dining out in the next chapter of the pandemic,” said OpenTable CEO Debby Soo in a press statement. “This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant entry, saving time for both restaurant staff and diners and lets everyone focus on the meal – not the logistics.”

The OpenTable/CLEAR integration is expected to launch in September on OpenTable’s iPhone and Android apps.

Last week, San Francisco began requiring businesses in high-contact indoor sectors such as bars, restaurants, indoor gyms and entertainment venues to obtain proof of vaccination from their patrons and employees, the first health order of its kind in the nation.

The mandate follows a number of tough COVID-19 measures San Francisco imposed since the beginning of the pandemic. The city and its neighboring counties in the Bay Area were the first in the nation to order residents to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and was the first big city in the nation to require all city employees to be vaccinated, without the option of testing regularly.

“Now more than ever, it is important that the people and experiences which make up the lifeblood of our communities safely stay open for business,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker in a press statement. “We are proud to work with OpenTable to make it easy and safe for diners and restaurants to come back together during this time.”

OpenTable has launched other health safety features for restaurants and diners including a “Verified for Entry” tag so returning diners will not need to be re-verified each time, and a “Proof of Vaccination” designation for restaurants requiring it.

The company said it will not store vaccination card data or other personal health information unless voluntarily provided by the diner to the restaurant