LIVERMORE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported that one person died early Thursday morning after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch off Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore.

The CHP report indicates the vehicle was going west on Highway 580 when it went off the roadway and into a ditch near the off-ramp for eastbound Isabel Avenue. A caller first reported the crash at 1:27 a.m.

The person who died was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

