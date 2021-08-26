LIVERMORE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported that one person died early Thursday morning after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch off Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore.
The CHP report indicates the vehicle was going west on Highway 580 when it went off the roadway and into a ditch near the off-ramp for eastbound Isabel Avenue. A caller first reported the crash at 1:27 a.m.
The person who died was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
More information about the crash was not immediately available.
