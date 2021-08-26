OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The board of the East Bay Regional Park District has called an emergency meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday to address a looming walkout by 600 workers, who are scheduled to start voting Friday on whether to authorize a strike.
Park workers say the district pays them about 10 percent less than other workers doing the same kind of jobs in the region. It would be the first labor strike in nearly 50 years in the district, which was founded in 1934.
The walkout is expected to affect the district’s firefighters, educators and other workers.
The East Bay Regional Park District board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually. The board plans to go into closed session at 6:40 p.m. to discuss the labor negotiations. The meeting can be accessed at http://zoom.us/j/86768298950
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed